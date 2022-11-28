Share:

Swat - Adviser to the Prime Minister Engr Amir Muqam here on Sunday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan had tried to mislead the nation during his flopped long march and foresaw a rift in the PTI on the issue of resignations from assemblies. Addressing a press conference here, Muqam said that Imran had destroyed the country’s economy during his three and half year rule and all his (Imran) designs to derail democracy and create rift among state institutions failed. He said there was a need of complete investigation into Arshad Sharif’s murder. Amir Muqam said that appointment of new Army Chief was strictly made on merit and in accordance with the constitution. He said that Imran Khan’s baseless narrative against establishment were badly exposed and rejected by the nation. Muqam said that Imran should be made answerable for his narrative that was based entirely on lies. The PML-N leader claimed that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was pushed to an economic turmoil and there was no money for payment of salaries to the government employees, which was a sign of bankruptcy in KP. He said people started laughing after Imran Khan’s announcement regarding resignations from assemblies. Muqam said that rift in PTI was imminent on the resignation issue. He said election would be held on time and the government would complete its tenure. Meanwhile, in a statement Engr Amir Muqam criticised Imran for taking another u-turn and wasting the money and energy of people on the flopped long march. Congratulating Imran Niazi and his supporters for another u-turn as usual on the flopped long march, the PM aide said that Imran has escaped after all his plans were completely exposed and failed. He questioned that why the resources of the KP and Punjab governments were wasted while taking a U-turn. Muqam accused Imran of destroying the country’s economy in his last three and half years of rule at the federal level. He alleged that PTI was working on the enemy’s agenda and its only objective was to destabilize the country. Muqam said that people of Pakistan should now understand that all narratives of PTI and Imran Khan were based on lies and fabricated. He said the present coalition government was endeavouring to provide maximum relief to the masses and strengthen the economy under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif