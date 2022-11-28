Share:

KARACHI- Sindh Minister for Local Government (LG) Syed Nasir Hussain has rebutted an advertisement for the recruitment in LG department here on Sunday. He said that a fake advertisement of about 3,660 posts in the LG department was being circulated on social media. While clarifying, he said that his department had not issued any advertisement regarding the vacant posts. Shah said that the advertisement had nothing to do with the LG department. He advised the people not to submit applications for the aforesaid advertisement.