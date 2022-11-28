Share:

QUETTA - Central Vice President of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri has congratulated Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, and Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff General Sahir Shamshad Mirza on assuming new responsibilities. She also extended good wishes to the newly-appointed chiefs. She said Pakistan Army always played an im­portant role in ensuring the secu­rity and stability of the country. She further said that national defence is invincible and in very safe hands. General Sahir Shamshad Mirza and General Asim Munir are brave and proud officers of Pakistan Army and their lives are decorated with servic­es and achievements for the country.

She also said that it was a matter of pride that the Pakistan Army is con­sidered among the best forces in the world, which are proud of their great military professional traditions. Pro­fessional skills and bravery of Pakistan Army have been recognized by the great generals of the world. After the India-Pakistan war, the books written in this regard all over the world have openly praised the professionalism and war tactics of the Pakistani army. The Indian Generals have also ac­knowledged the professionalism and bravery of the Pakistani forces.

She said that under the passion­ate leadership of the Supreme Com­mander of the Armed Forces, Chair­man Joint Chiefs of Staff General Sahir Shamshad Mirza and Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, the people of Pakistan, especially Balo­chistan, are with the Pakistani forces for peace and order and rapid devel­opment and will not hesitate to make any sacrifice for this purpose