KARACHI - Prominent diabetologists have emphasised on adopting healthy lifestyle to help reduce risk of di­abetes as the disease can only be controlled through proper diet and lifestyle.

Speaking at a diabetes aware­ness seminar titled ‘Ziyabetis Se Pehle Apna Khayal Rakho’ (Take care of yourself before Devel­oping Diabetes) organised by Nawai Waqt Group in collabo­ration with DHA City and Pri­mary Care Diabetes Association (PCDA) at DHA City on Sunday, the diabetologists viewed that attention to pre-diabetic individ­uals is important as diabetes can be prevented at this point.

They said that once a patient develops diabetes, it is almost impossible to reverse it.

PCDA General Secretary Dr Ri­asat Ali Khan said that there are more than 33 million diabetic patients in Pakistan, but there are also a large number of pre-diabetics who have not become diabetic patients but the risks or chances of suffering from this disease are very high.

He said that when a person consumes more food and walks or exercises less, this behav­iour disturbs his body balance. “Body’s metabolism will remain under control only when a person eats less and walks more. This be­haviour will help him in prevent­ing the disease,” he added.

Dr Najam said that there are four times more chances of heart diseases in a diabetic than a nor­mal person. Similarly, he said that diabetics are 20 times higher risk of stroke and kidney diseas­es due complications of diabetes.

Speaking on DM Type-I dia­betes symptoms, Dr Majid Khan said that a patient may feel more thirsty than usual, may be urinating a lot, lose weight, feel tired or weak, feel irritable, or have mood changes. He advised the people to approach the phy­sician if they are having the above-mentioned symptoms.

About Type II diabetes, he said there are more or less the same symptoms for this type. He said that the major difference in both types is that in Type I, a patient may have the symptoms in the ini­tial stages but in Type II, he may witness these symptoms later.

PCDA President Dr Faridud­din, General Secretary, Vice Pres­ident Dr Asma Khan, Publication Secretary Dr Shahid Akhtar, Me­dia Secretary Dr Shakeel Ahmed, Head of Diet and Education Wing Dr Qazi Mujahid Ali, Nawai Waqt Station Head Khalid Mehmood and DHA City Admin Colonel Sid­dique were also present on the occasion. Earlier, the awareness walk was also organised.