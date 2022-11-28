Share:

Sinkury, a village Located in Gresha, district Khuzdar, desperately lacks a good education system. A great number of people are still illiterate due an improper system of education within the village. Sinkury’s people have fought to provide a strong education system and see a bright future for their grandsons. In fact, the village had approximately 180 children with only one primary school. This school has also closed down. Now, these children are forced to work in their fields instead of continuing their further education because of this unavailability. This directly demonstrates the government having no interest in education in local villages of Balochistan. Thus, it is requested that the primary schools in Sinury should be advanced and upgraded to high schools in order to provide education to the children of Sinkury.

ZAMEER AHMED,

Sinkury.