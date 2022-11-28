Share:

Art is the best expression to depict prevalent social problems in society. It helps in identifying and solving these problems. The movie Joyland is doing the same as it narrates the story of a transgender person. It was also finalized from Pakistan for an Oscar nomination.

However, within the country it is receiving backlash without even being watched. The very censor board that issued an NOC to the film, withdrew it, and declared the film uncertified. If the film had any ‘objectionable material’ then why was it proclaimed fit to screen in the first place?

We have become a nation with many social issues that we continue to ignore. However, it is a welcome step that PM Shahbaz Sharif has instated a committee to review the ban. This practice of clipping the wings of the freedom must end here as it is a hindrance for becoming a progressive nation.

AAMIR KHAN WAGAN,

Larkana.