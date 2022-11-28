Share:

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said that over half of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers are in contact with the ruling coalition and they don’t want their resignations to be accepted.

Per details, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader alleged that PTI Chairman Imran Khan is using constitution for his personal gains.

“He has revealed his last card and his all steps have failed miserably. They [PTI] should first get accepted their resignations from the National Assembly,” he maintained. The minister said it was yet to be seen that how many PTI lawmakers will resign. “More than half of PTI lawmakers don’t want their resignations to be accepted,” he insisted.

The PML-N stalwart added that new elections will he held if provincial assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) are dissolved.

Referring to the statement of Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi wherein he said that the provincial assembly will be dissolved on Imran’s orders in no time, the minister said Elahi had not taken any big risk in his political career. “He always supports the winning side.”

The minister went on to say that the government would try to provide relief to the common man by reducing inflation in the coming days. “We will try to breathe new life into economy.”