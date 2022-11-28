Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s Consul General in Shanghai, Hussain Haider, has said that the establishment of the Pa­kistan Permanent Pavilion at the Global Hub, Shanghai Waigaoqiao Free Trade Zone (FTZ) is of great significance for enhancing the awareness of Pakistan’s high-qual­ity and branded goods and ex­panding its exports to China and other countries.

The diplomat said this at the in­auguration of the pavilion, Gwadar Pro reported yesterday.

Terming the pavilion as an im­portant sign of promoting the bi­lateral relations between China and Pakistan, the Consul General added that it would help create a better understanding of Pakistani products in a well-known global metropolis like Shanghai.

He said that, “China is Pakistan’s second largest export destination and the opening of national pavil­ions in different cities has created more channels between Pakistani products and Chinese consumers.

With the passage of time, more Pakistani businessmen with a wider variety of products will find their way into the pavilion and Chinese market.

He further maintained that the Pakistani Consulate General will continue to build platforms for ex­changes and cooperation between Chinese and Pakistani enterprises, and will hold more docking meet­ings and activities at the National Pavilion in the future.

The Waigaoqiao FTZ is China’s first of its kind, with the highest economic aggregate. It benefits from pilot policies and profession­al trade service teams that can help cross-border and domestic trade.

Li Chunxi, Vice General Manag­er of Shanghai Waigaoqiao Inter­national Trading Operation Center Co., Ltd, congratulated Pakistan on the establishment of the Pakistan National Pavilion and welcomed more interactions with Pakistani businesses.

The pavilion was elegantly de­signed and attracted the interest of visitors from all walks of life. Items currently in the 100-square-meters-plus pavilion are hand­made carpets, copper and jade or­naments, carved wooden screens, tables and chairs.