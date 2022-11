Share:

Change of command ceremony of Pakistan Army will be held at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

According to the Media wing of Pakistan Army, the outgoing Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa will hand over the command stick to the newly appointed Army chief General Asim Munir.

It is pertinent to mention that General Asim Munir will be the 17th army chief to assume the command of the Pakistan Army.