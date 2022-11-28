Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday ex­pressed grave concern over confirmation of In­dian BJP leadership’s direct involvement in anti-Muslim violence during the horrific Gu­jarat riots of 2002 that led to killing of over two thousand Muslims.

Pakistan also urged India to immediate­ly constitute an inde­pendent commission of inquiry to bring the culprits of the horrific Godhra incident, as well as the Gujarat riots, to justice.

“The recent statement by the former chief minister of Gujarat Shankersinh Vaghela has con­firmed Pakistan’s long-standing assertion that the BJP led gov­ernment, under the incumbent prime minister — who was the chief minister of Gujarat at the time of anti-Muslim riots in Godhra — was directly respon­sible for fomenting violence and massacre of Muslims,” For­eign Office Spokesperson Mum­taz Zahra Baloch said.

This has been further corrob­orated indirectly by the Indian home minister, who recently claimed that those responsi­ble for Gujarat riots had been ‘taught a lesson’ and ‘perma­nent peace’ had been estab­lished in Gujarat by BJP’s deci­sive actions.

Pakistan also stressed upon the international community, particularly human rights ac­tivists and defenders to take serious note of the aggravat­ing situation of Islamophobia in India; and called on Indian government to ensure that the rights of minorities in India, especially Muslims, were safe­guarded and their lives pro­tected, it was added.

The spokesperson said it was most deplorable that the crimes against humanity, tar­geting Muslims, were perpe­trated solely for BJP’s politi­cal gains. “Regrettably, the BJP once again seeks to cash in on its divisive policies two de­cades after the Gujarat trage­dy,” Baloch said.

Under BJP rule, India’s treat­ment of its minorities, espe­cially Indian Muslims, had been discriminatory, degrading, and full of hate and violence.

In June this year, the Supreme Court of India handed a clean chit to the current prime min­ister, the then chief minister of Gujarat, for his role in the 2002 Gujarat riots.

The Supreme Court shut down as many as 11 petitions, including one filed by the Na­tional Human Rights Commis­sion (NHRC) of India, seeking an independent probe into the 2002 Gujarat riots cases.

“It is an undeniable fact that India’s incumbent prime min­ister had been banned from entering countries such as the United States till 2014, because of his abysmal human rights record as chief minister of the Gujarat state,” the FO spokes­person said.

Sadly, the entire Indian legal and administrative machinery was blindly pursuing the Hin­dutva-driven agenda of the rul­ing BJP-RSS nexus, where per­petrators of hate and violence were protected by law and en­joyed exalted status, where­as religious minorities were constantly threatened and de­nied the freedom to practice their faith without fear, while their lives, property and plac­es of worship remained under threat of violation