Share:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says Pakistan and Türkiye should work together and deepen their partnership for joint development.

In an exclusive interview with Turkish Anadolu news agency, he said Islamabad and Ankara should work together through collective research and pooling of resources, to face common challenges and emerging threats.

The Prime Minister said the two sides have always stood by each other in the face of all changes.

He said Pakistan and Türkiye support each other on all issues of core national interests whether it is Jammu and Kashmir or Northern Cyprus.

Shehbaz Sharif thanked Türkiye, particularly its leadership, for its principled support on Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

He said the two nations have similar views on regional and international issues, and closely collaborate at all fora.

The Prime Minister said people-to-people and cultural contacts between the two countries are on an upward trajectory.

Lauding the Turkish Defense industry, he said confronted by common challenges and new and emerging threats, Pakistan and Turkiye have deepened their cooperation across various spheres, particularly in Defense.

On economic front, he said Pakistan's economy is facing excessive monetary tightening, supply-side shocks, lingering pandemic effects, waning investors' confidence, high inflation, and the effects of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The Prime Minister said the revival of the IMF program and active engagement with bilateral and multilateral partners has eased the pressure.

To a question regarding environment, the Prime Minister said while Pakistan contributes less than 1 percent of the global carbon footprint, it is facing the brunt of natural calamities in the form of heat waves, glacial outbursts, droughts, torrential rains, and unprecedented monsoons.

The Prime Minister said there is an urgent need for the industrialized countries to meet their climate finance commitments, with a balanced focus on adaptation and mitigation.