LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Sunday met senior film producer Sheikh Amjad Rasheed and Rana Khalid Manzoor at his office in which matters relating to reviving the film industry along with resolving its problems came under discussion.
The chief minister underscored that steps would be taken on priority basis for revival of the local films, especially Punjabi films. He said that an endowment fund worth rupees one billion would be established for welfare of artists adding that financial assistance for the deserving artists has been enhanced from Rs 5,000 to Rs 2,5000. The chief minister promised that the Punjab government would review establishment of film production studio and all possible steps would be taken to provide quality recreational facilities to the people. He highlighted that employment opportunities would be generated with the enhancement of film production, adding that Punjab was a fertile land with regard to art and culture.
Sheikh Amjad Rasheed thanked the CM on the announcement to set up endowment fund for the artists and welcomed his decision. He lauded CM Parvez Elahi for winning the hearts of artists by increasing their financial aid. Secretary Information Asif Bilal Lodhi and Press Secretary to CM M Iqbal Chaudhry were also present.
CM ORDERS STRICT ACTION OVER KITE FLYING
Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Sunday took notice of an injury to a citizen due to a kite string in the area of Gulberg and sought a report from the Lahore police in this regard. The chief minister ordered for taking legal action against those found responsible for committing negligence. The CM ordered for providing the best treatment facilities to the injured citizen. The CM asserted that implementation of a ban on kite-flying should be ensured strictly. In an indiscriminate manner, action should be taken against those flouting the ban on kite-flying law.