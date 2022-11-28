Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Sunday met senior film producer Sheikh Amjad Ra­sheed and Rana Khalid Man­zoor at his office in which matters relating to reviving the film industry along with resolving its problems came under discussion.

The chief minister under­scored that steps would be taken on priority basis for revival of the local films, es­pecially Punjabi films. He said that an endowment fund worth rupees one bil­lion would be established for welfare of artists adding that financial assistance for the deserving artists has been enhanced from Rs 5,000 to Rs 2,5000. The chief minis­ter promised that the Punjab government would review establishment of film pro­duction studio and all pos­sible steps would be taken to provide quality recreational facilities to the people. He highlighted that employ­ment opportunities would be generated with the en­hancement of film produc­tion, adding that Punjab was a fertile land with regard to art and culture.

Sheikh Amjad Rasheed thanked the CM on the an­nouncement to set up endow­ment fund for the artists and welcomed his decision. He lauded CM Parvez Elahi for winning the hearts of artists by increasing their financial aid. Secretary Information Asif Bilal Lodhi and Press Secretary to CM M Iqbal Chaudhry were also present.

CM ORDERS STRICT ACTION OVER KITE FLYING

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Sunday took notice of an in­jury to a citizen due to a kite string in the area of Gulberg and sought a report from the Lahore police in this regard. The chief minister ordered for taking legal action against those found responsible for committing negligence. The CM ordered for providing the best treatment facilities to the injured citizen. The CM asserted that implemen­tation of a ban on kite-flying should be ensured strictly. In an indiscriminate man­ner, action should be taken against those flouting the ban on kite-flying law.