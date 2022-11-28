Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi met senior film producers Sheikh Amjad Ra­sheed and Rana Khalid Manzoor at his office, here on Sunday. Matters relating to reviving the film industry along with resolving its prob­lems came under discussion.

The Chief Minister underscored that steps would be taken on priority basis for revival of the local films, especially Punjabi films. He said that an endowment fund worth Rs1 bil­lion would be established for welfare of artists adding that financial assistance for the deserv­ing artists has been enhanced from Rs5,000 to Rs2,5000.

The Chief Minister promised that the Pun­jab government would review establishment of film production studio and all possible steps would be taken to provide quality recreation­al facilities to the people. He highlighted that employment opportunities would be generat­ed with the enhancement of film production, adding that Punjab was a fertile land with re­gard to art and culture.

Sheikh Amjad Rasheed thanked the CM on the announcement to set up endowment fund for the artists and welcomed his decision. He lauded CM Parvez Elahi for winning the hearts of artists by increasing their financial aid.

Secretary Information Asif Bilal Lodhi and Press Secretary to CM Muhammad Iqbal Chaudhry were also present.

CM seeks plan for trout fish farming

in Punjab

Forest, Wildlife and Fisheries Task Force Chairman Badar Munir met Punjab Chief Min­ister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, on Sunday and sought a plan for trout fish farming in the prov­ince.

He said that a pilot project for breeding of prawns would also be evolved. A decision was also made for issuing of online licences for hunting related to wildlife and fisheries.

The CM said that licence would be included in ‘Go Punjab’ application, adding that all pos­sible facilities would be provided to hunters having licences.

He said that problems of lower ranked staff of Forest, Wildlife and Fisheries Department would be solved on immediate basis.

Parvez Elahi said that facilities would be in­creased for the visitors at Safari Zoo and add­ed that it would be made a recreational point of international standard.

The South Asian and African theme zones would be set up in Safari Zoo, he added. He said that food courts would also be set in Safari Zoo in an environment of jungle.

CM orders strict action over kite flying

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Ela­hi on Sunday took notice of an injury to a cit­izen due to a kite string in the area of Gulberg and sought a report from the Lahore police in this regard.

The CM ordered for taking legal action against those found responsible for commit­ting negligence. He ordered for providing the best treatment facilities to the injured citizen.

The CM asserted that implementation of a ban on kite-flying should be ensured strictly. In an indiscriminate manner, action should be taken against those flouting the ban on kite-fly­ing law.