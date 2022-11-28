LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi met senior film producers Sheikh Amjad Rasheed and Rana Khalid Manzoor at his office, here on Sunday. Matters relating to reviving the film industry along with resolving its problems came under discussion.
The Chief Minister underscored that steps would be taken on priority basis for revival of the local films, especially Punjabi films. He said that an endowment fund worth Rs1 billion would be established for welfare of artists adding that financial assistance for the deserving artists has been enhanced from Rs5,000 to Rs2,5000.
The Chief Minister promised that the Punjab government would review establishment of film production studio and all possible steps would be taken to provide quality recreational facilities to the people. He highlighted that employment opportunities would be generated with the enhancement of film production, adding that Punjab was a fertile land with regard to art and culture.
Sheikh Amjad Rasheed thanked the CM on the announcement to set up endowment fund for the artists and welcomed his decision. He lauded CM Parvez Elahi for winning the hearts of artists by increasing their financial aid.
Secretary Information Asif Bilal Lodhi and Press Secretary to CM Muhammad Iqbal Chaudhry were also present.
CM seeks plan for trout fish farming
in Punjab
Forest, Wildlife and Fisheries Task Force Chairman Badar Munir met Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, on Sunday and sought a plan for trout fish farming in the province.
He said that a pilot project for breeding of prawns would also be evolved. A decision was also made for issuing of online licences for hunting related to wildlife and fisheries.
The CM said that licence would be included in ‘Go Punjab’ application, adding that all possible facilities would be provided to hunters having licences.
He said that problems of lower ranked staff of Forest, Wildlife and Fisheries Department would be solved on immediate basis.
Parvez Elahi said that facilities would be increased for the visitors at Safari Zoo and added that it would be made a recreational point of international standard.
The South Asian and African theme zones would be set up in Safari Zoo, he added. He said that food courts would also be set in Safari Zoo in an environment of jungle.
CM orders strict action over kite flying
Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Sunday took notice of an injury to a citizen due to a kite string in the area of Gulberg and sought a report from the Lahore police in this regard.
The CM ordered for taking legal action against those found responsible for committing negligence. He ordered for providing the best treatment facilities to the injured citizen.
The CM asserted that implementation of a ban on kite-flying should be ensured strictly. In an indiscriminate manner, action should be taken against those flouting the ban on kite-flying law.