Share:

Fortitude is the marshal of thought, the armor

of the will, and the fort of reason.

–Francis Bacon

The Lahore Fort, also called the Shahi Qila, in Lahore is one of the largest complexes of fortifications, marble mosques and places built by the Mughal Emperor Akbar. There had been buildings and fortifications at the site since the 11 century, it was under Akbar that it actually flourished and assumed the importance it has even today. Back in the 16 century, Lahore became Akbar’s capital and in 1580, he completed the construction of the Lahore Fort. Successive leaders have also left their mark on the monument including Shah Jahan with his Crystal Palace, also caed Shish Mahal. Despite all these additions however, the building can be distinguished from the rest as it stands out as a signature of Akbar’s work. The red brick construction is what makes it special to Akbar’s era.