Share:

HYDERABAD-The Hyderabad police arrested two suspected outlaws in injured condition after separate encounters by the Rahuki and Hali Road police stations. The police spokesman informed here on Sunday that the Hali Road police police arrested Riaz ul Islam alias Mithu after an alleged exchange of fire near American Quarters area. He added that the suspect, who had been shot and injured for the second time in a police encounter after his similar apprehension on September 21, 2021, sustained a gunshot to his leg. He claimed that Mithu was a close associate of notorious slain outlaw Noorul Islam alias Tharri and that he was also rounded up red handed in a theft incident in January this year in the limits of Cantt police station. The spokesman informed that Mithu was booked in at least 14 FIRs lodged at different times at Seri, Tando Yousuf, Site, Hali Road, Hali Road, A-Section and Cantt police stations. The injured was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) for surgery.