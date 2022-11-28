Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) has initiated free distribution of wheat seeds amongst the farmers worst affected by the floods in Balochistan. The distribution is being held under the European Union (EU) funded Growth for Rural Advancement and Sustainable Progress (GRASP) project which is being implemented by International Trade Centre (ITC) in collaboration with PPAF and Food & Agriculture Organization (FAO).

Under this flood response initiative, certified wheat seed bags (50 kg each) will be distributed to 8,000 farmers in districts Kech, Panjgur and Pashin before the end of the sowing season to support food security and overcome the expected shortage of crops in these areas. The distribution is the select districts is being held in close collaboration with local administration departments and PPAF’s on-ground partner organisations including Strengthening Participatory Organization (SPO), and Taraqee Foundation, at specified distribution points to facilitate the farmers. Nadir Gul Barech, Chief Operating Officer, PPAF termed the support from ITC under the European Union funded GRASP Programme as highly valuable and very timely. He added that the recent floods had a devastating effect on the livelihoods and food security of the vulnerable farming communities across Pakistan. “This initiative aims to support the Federal and Provincial governments in alleviating the economic hardships of the flood-affected communities. By distributing high quality seeds in areas where the floods have damaged crops, we aim to provide sustainable livelihoods to communities most in need in this difficult time.” he added.

Commenting on this specific intervention Mr Atta Ur Rehman, SME Development Specialist GRASP Balochistan, said that the high-quality seed distribution would not only provide immediate support to flood affected farmers but also play a vital role in improving the quality of wheat crops and wheat production in the coming years. Therefore, the measure would have a long-lasting impact on the agriculture sector in respective areas. He further added that ICT-PPAF GRASP project is already being implemented in the target districts to improve the agri-value chain and ensure better income generating opportunities’ to farming communities. PPAF was among the early responders to the floods in Pakistan this year with an initial life-saving response worth PKR 250 million in early August to meet the most immediate needs in the target communities. Currently, PPAF is assessing the evolving needs in the affected areas to scale up its response for early recovery and rehabilitation in the worst-impacted districts.