ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party yesterday urged Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan to go ahead with the dissolution of the provincial assemblies where the PTI leads the government – in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunhaw. “Although in Punjab and Pakhtunkhwa the dissolution of the assemblies can be avoided by bringing no-confidence motions against the Chief Ministers, but let Imran Khan dissolve the assemblies, and let caretaker governments be established under the constitution, let elections be held in these two provinces, all the time,” said PPP Parliamentarians Secretary General Farhatullah Babar. He maintained that the real test was how many PTI legislators will resign when asked. “The real surprise would have been to dissolve Khyber Pakhtunkhaw and Punjab assemblies along with the announcement. Between ‘real surprise’ and ‘real test’ is a vast marshy land,” he contended. Babar alleged Imran Khan was launched to demonise parliament and democracy. “Half of battle won as launchers badly exposed and mauled. Remaining half will be won by legally seizing upon resignations and maul him politically,” he added