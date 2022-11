Share:

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa paid a farewell call on President Dr. Arif Alvi in Islamabad on Monday.

The President commended General Qamar Javed Bajwa's services in the field of defence. He appreciated the outgoing Army Chief's services for the country and the Pakistan Army.

The President expressed best wishes for General Qamar Javed Bajwa in his future endeavors.