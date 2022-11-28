Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chaudhry Rehmat Ali Memorial Trust Girls High School Township held a ceremony for the students who secured prominent positions in board examinations in 2022.

Renowned education­ist Dr Shahid Soroya, re­nowned intellectual and analyst Salman Abid, Dr Muhammad Aslam Dogar, Khalid Farooqui, Khalid Irshad Sufi and Ashraf Sharif graced the occasion. President of the Trust Dr Syed Us­man Wasti, General Sec­retary Khalid Mahmood Rasool and Trustee Dr Farooq Ahmad also par­ticipated in the event.

In the ceremony, medals and certificates were distributed to the students who obtained the best results in the board examinations. On the occasion, the stu­dents presented special tableaus and gave very inspiring speeches on the thoughts of Allama Iqbal and Chaudhry Rahmat Ali.

Khalid Mahmood Rasool in his welcome speech said that educa­tion system of Ch Rah­mat Ali Memorial Trust has a unique identity among the educational institutions of Paki­stan. We are proud of our students who have uplifted the pres­tige of this institution with their outstanding achievements over the past three decades. He also appreciated the efforts and determina­tion of the teachers in the performance of the institution.

Dr Shahid Soroya said that by organising such events where students with high performance are encouraged, other children also develop the spirit to advance in the field of education with hard work and dedication.

Salman Abid said that in order to com­pete with the world, it is very important to develop a sensation for research in children at all levels. Other digni­taries also emphasised the importance of pro­moting extra-curricular activities in children along with education.

Dr Syed Usman Wasti finally thanked all the guests and wished all the best to the students who succeeded in the examinations.