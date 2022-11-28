ISLAMABAD - Chaudhry Rehmat Ali Memorial Trust Girls High School Township held a ceremony for the students who secured prominent positions in board examinations in 2022.
Renowned educationist Dr Shahid Soroya, renowned intellectual and analyst Salman Abid, Dr Muhammad Aslam Dogar, Khalid Farooqui, Khalid Irshad Sufi and Ashraf Sharif graced the occasion. President of the Trust Dr Syed Usman Wasti, General Secretary Khalid Mahmood Rasool and Trustee Dr Farooq Ahmad also participated in the event.
In the ceremony, medals and certificates were distributed to the students who obtained the best results in the board examinations. On the occasion, the students presented special tableaus and gave very inspiring speeches on the thoughts of Allama Iqbal and Chaudhry Rahmat Ali.
Khalid Mahmood Rasool in his welcome speech said that education system of Ch Rahmat Ali Memorial Trust has a unique identity among the educational institutions of Pakistan. We are proud of our students who have uplifted the prestige of this institution with their outstanding achievements over the past three decades. He also appreciated the efforts and determination of the teachers in the performance of the institution.
Dr Shahid Soroya said that by organising such events where students with high performance are encouraged, other children also develop the spirit to advance in the field of education with hard work and dedication.
Salman Abid said that in order to compete with the world, it is very important to develop a sensation for research in children at all levels. Other dignitaries also emphasised the importance of promoting extra-curricular activities in children along with education.
Dr Syed Usman Wasti finally thanked all the guests and wished all the best to the students who succeeded in the examinations.