MUZAFFARABAD - The people of Muzaffarabad Division voted in an election for local bodies pitting the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) — both members of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) coalition government — against Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) in the first leg of the historic Local Government election in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. According to unofficial results, PTI has won 25 seats in Azad Kashmir LG election while the PPP bagged 11, PML-N secured 6, and Muslim Conference and Jammu and Kashmir People’s Party grabbed one seat each. The election across the mountainous region, which comes after a gap of at least 31 years and on the order of the Supreme Court, is being conducted in three phases, partly because the federal government was unable to perform its job to supply additional security personnel. The second and third phases of the election will be conducted in the Poonch and Mirpur administrative divisions on December 3 and 8, respectively, according to a spokesperson for the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). A total of 2,716 candidates, including 31 women contested the first leg of the elections. The spokesperson said 4,500 personnel of the Azad Kashmir police were deployed across the division to protect the polling process. The number of eligible-voting population in the division stands at 695,049 — 411,072 in Muzaffarabad, 154,832 in Jhelum Valley, and 129,145 voters in the Neelum Valley — who will elect 595 councillors. 1,323 stations and 1,884 booths were set up across the division, where 6,966 officials, including presiding officers and polling officers performed duties