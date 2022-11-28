Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PT) leader Fawad Chaudhry has said that the party will make a decision on quitting provincial assemblies by Wednesday or Thursday.

Talking to the media in Islamabad on Monday, the former federal minister said 64 per cent of the seats would fall vacant after the resignation of PTI lawmakers from provincial assemblies.

He added that elections would have to be held on 64 per cent of the seats.

They [PDM], he said, won’t agree to hold elections but the PTI would make them to do so.

Fawad said it won’t make any difference if no-confidence motions are introduced in provincial assemblies.