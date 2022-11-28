Share:

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leadership on Monday decided against tendering the resignations – revising the plan – but decided to dissolve the assemblies.

PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting of the party - which included senior leadership from Punjab, Sindh and KP - to discuss the ongoing political situation and dissolution of assemblies.

The PTI leaders – Asad Umar, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Fawad Chaudhry, KP CM Mehmood Khan, Shafqat Mahmood, Taimur Jhagra, Ali Amin Gandapur, Ali Zafar Advocate, Babar Awan, Jamshed Cheema, Ejaz Chaudhry, Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Usman Buzdar were present in the meeting. Speaker Punjab Assembly Sibtain Khan, Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Atif Khan, Omar Ayub, Senior Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal, Mehmood-ur-Rasheed Secretary Information Farrukh Habib, Qasim Suri – attended the key meeting.