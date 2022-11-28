Share:

Peshawar - Pakistan People’s Party Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Najamuddin Khan has said that public welfare is the agenda of his party and during all PPP governments special attention had been paid to the backward areas such as Chitral. The mega project of Lowari Tunnel to connect Chitral with other parts of the country had been initiated by PPP founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, he added. He expressed these views while talking to the newly-elected cabinet members of Chitral Journalists Forum (CJF) at the residence of PPP provincial information secretary Amjad Khan Afridi here. The CJF president Nadir Khawaja, general secretary Sharif Shakib and other members of the cabinet were also present. Najamuddin said that the PPP had played an important role in the construction and development of Chitral. In the upcoming elections, the people of Chitral will prove again that Chitral is a stronghold of the PPP, he added. Amjad Khan Afridi said that the PPP is a representative party of all classes. Under the active leadership of Bilawal Bhutto, the party has got a new life. He said PPP believed in independent media and always welcomed constructive criticism. The CJF president said that politics and journalism go hand in hand and that they would continue to play a positive role in the construction and development of backward districts