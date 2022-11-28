Share:

Pakistan’s famous industrialist and Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) Patron-in-Chief S M Muneer passed away due to cardiac arrest.

Danish Khan, the former president of the KATI, confirmed that the famous industrialist S M Muneer has passed away.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that SM Muneer suffered a heart attack which proved fatal.

SM Muneer was associated with the leather industry and was also a board member of various companies and banks. S Muneer was also the chairman of Trade Development Authority.