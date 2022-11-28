Share:

MOSCOW-A group of mothers of Russian soldiers joined an activist group to demand the withdrawal of Moscow’s troops from Ukraine, launching a petition online Sunday. The drive, organized by the Russian Feminist Anti-War Resistance group, coincides with Mother’s Day in Russia.

The petition is published on Change.org and addressed to parliamentarians on relevant committees of the State Duma and the Federation Council. The petition had over 1,500 signatures by 5:45 p.m. Moscow time (9:45 a.m. ET) Sunday, and the number was climbing. “For nine months now, the so-called ‘special military operation’ has been going on, which brings destruction, grief, blood and tears,” the petition reads. “Everything that happens in Ukraine and Russia worries our hearts. Regardless of what nationality, religion or social status we are, we — the mothers of Russia — are united by one desire: to live in peace and harmony, raise our children under a peaceful sky and not be afraid for their future.”