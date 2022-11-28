Share:

LAHORE - SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Presi­dent Iftikhar Ali Malik Sunday felicitated the new­ly-appointed Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir and Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee as top command has been entrusted to most truly highly competent professional soldiers of international stature.

In a press statement issued on Sunday, he said ever since the creation of Pakistan, the Armed Forces have played a crucial role in ensuring its integrity and promoting nation-building.

He said in the early years, it was largely due to the professional competence and high morale of the Armed Forces and support of the people that they enjoyed thwarting Indian designs to destabilize Pakistan. He said The Armed Forces have always been at the forefront to assist in na­tional efforts during man-made crises or natu­ral calamities.

He said their role during the devasting earth­quake in 2005 of 7.6 magnitude that struck the Himalayan region of Northern Pakistan and Kashmir, and other calamities was exemplary.