Share:

RAWALPINDI - Pakistan Awami Tehrik (PAT) chairman and former inte­rior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Sunday predict­ed the fresh elections would be held in April next year if the PTI quits all provincial as­semblies. Taking to Twitter, he said after quitting assem­blies as many 567 seats would get vacant and the elections would be held in April 2023. “I already advised to dissolve as­semblies and go for elections. We are ready for negotiating data for new elections instead of clash.”

Rashid said the Punjab Police were helpless in setting stage at Faizabad, adding the sea of peo­ple at the [PTI]’s long march was referendum for the elections.

Regarding Swati’s arrest, he said the arrest was a conspira­cy hatched by the coalition gov­ernment that was afraid of elec­tions.