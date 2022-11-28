Share:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed Burn Centre PIMS Hospital, Islamabad to provide all possible medical assistance and medicines to the children, injured in the incident of gas leakage blast at a special children's school in Skardu.

According to the Prime Minister Office, Ministry of National Health Services Regulations & Coordination and Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences will bear all the expenses to be incurred on the treatment of these children.

It is pertinent to mention that the incident occurred on last Friday in Skardu.