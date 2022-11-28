Share:

A small plane crashed Sunday into powerlines in the US state of Maryland, causing widespread power outages in Montgomery County, according to a local official.

The plane was left dangling 100 feet in the air after slamming into one of the main transmission towers in the Gaithersburg area, Pete Piringer, the chief spokesperson for the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service, said on Twitter.

He said they believe the three people on board are fine, as they were in contact with them.

Around 88,000 customers are reportedly without power, with traffic signals and some elevators also affected.

Some roads near the area were also closed, added Piringer.