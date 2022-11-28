LAHORE - Around seven million people per year die from air pollution worldwide while 4.2 million of which are due to exposure to ambient air pollution including smog, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).
These views were expressed by General Cadre Doctors Association (GCDA) President Dr Masood Sheikh while addressing a workshop on smog at Special Kids here on Sunday. He said in addition, nine out of 10 people breathe air that exceeds WHO guideline limits for pollutants, with low-and middle-income countries suffering the most, including Pakistan. Smokers are at greater risk of lung damage by smog and can even end up in reactivation of tuberculosis.
Dr Masood Sheikh said that the effects of smog on living organisms will not only harm human and animal health but will also affect the entire environment. Various geographical conditions, global temperature changes, and environmental variations all have an impact on human health and the environment, including animal life. Smog, refers to a mixture of smoke particles and solid and liquid fog. It is usually visible as a blackish or yellowish fog that stays suspended in the atmosphere. It is a kind of air pollution that poses serious environmental and health issues in many areas across the globe. Dr Sheikh said that high levels of ozone in smog irritate the respiratory system, leading to wheezing and coughing. Smog triggers asthma attacks and severely worsens asthma conditions leading to wheezing attacks, chest tightness, shortness of breath. Continuous smog exposure increases the chances of premature death from respiratory ailments and cancers. Smog results in higher incidence of allergies, coughing and irritation in chest, eyes, throat and nose. After exposure, the affected individuals generally suffer from these effects for a few days. But the particles present in smog keep damaging the lungs even after the irritations go away. Chronic cough that can lead to heartburn or a sour taste in an individual’s mouth, Sore throat, Eye pain and common cold. Smog particles contain formaldehyde, butadiene, and benzene - all composed of carcinogens. Inhalation of smog particles is responsible for several premature deaths.
Dr Fatima Majeed a public health consultant, said that Industries and vehicles are the biggest contributors to smog-forming pollutants. Therefore, the best method of reducing smog is to manage gaseous emissions from industries and cars. It is fundamental for industries to use renewable energy sources and manufacture environment-friendly consumer products. Dr Rana Rafique said that due to smog exposure, pregnant women can give birth to babies with birth defects and low birth weight.