LAHORE - Around seven million people per year die from air pollution worldwide while 4.2 million of which are due to exposure to ambient air pollution including smog, according to the World Health Organ­isation (WHO).

These views were expressed by Gen­eral Cadre Doctors Association (GCDA) President Dr Masood Sheikh while ad­dressing a workshop on smog at Special Kids here on Sunday. He said in addition, nine out of 10 people breathe air that exceeds WHO guideline limits for pollut­ants, with low-and middle-income coun­tries suffering the most, including Paki­stan. Smokers are at greater risk of lung damage by smog and can even end up in reactivation of tuberculosis.

Dr Masood Sheikh said that the effects of smog on living organisms will not only harm human and animal health but will also affect the entire environment. Various geographical conditions, global tempera­ture changes, and environmental varia­tions all have an impact on human health and the environment, including animal life. Smog, refers to a mixture of smoke particles and solid and liquid fog. It is usu­ally visible as a blackish or yellowish fog that stays suspended in the atmosphere. It is a kind of air pollution that poses se­rious environmental and health issues in many areas across the globe. Dr Sheikh said that high levels of ozone in smog ir­ritate the respiratory system, leading to wheezing and coughing. Smog triggers asthma attacks and severely worsens asthma conditions leading to wheezing at­tacks, chest tightness, shortness of breath. Continuous smog exposure increases the chances of premature death from respira­tory ailments and cancers. Smog results in higher incidence of allergies, coughing and irritation in chest, eyes, throat and nose. After exposure, the affected indi­viduals generally suffer from these effects for a few days. But the particles present in smog keep damaging the lungs even after the irritations go away. Chronic cough that can lead to heartburn or a sour taste in an individual’s mouth, Sore throat, Eye pain and common cold. Smog particles contain formaldehyde, butadiene, and benzene - all composed of carcinogens. Inhalation of smog particles is responsible for several premature deaths.

Dr Fatima Majeed a public health con­sultant, said that Industries and vehicles are the biggest contributors to smog-forming pollutants. Therefore, the best method of reducing smog is to manage gaseous emissions from industries and cars. It is fundamental for industries to use renewable energy sources and man­ufacture environment-friendly consum­er products. Dr Rana Rafique said that due to smog exposure, pregnant women can give birth to babies with birth de­fects and low birth weight.