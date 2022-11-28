Share:

The Finance Division was informed that sufficient stocks of sugar are available in the country to meet consumers' demands.

This was briefed at a meeting held in Islamabad on Monday with Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in the chair.

The meeting reviewed the available stock position and future demand for sugar in the country.

It was informed that sugar mills have started crushing the sugarcane in Sindh and Punjab. It was also told that the production of sugar in Sindh will be less than last year due to floods.

The Chair expressed satisfaction with the availability and production of sugar in the country and stressed maintaining the strategic reserves of sugar and maintenance of prices of sugar for providing maximum relief to the masses.