LAHORE - Thieves took away gold ornaments, cash in local and foreign currency worth 12.5 million from a house at Ali View Garden, Bedian Road, South Cantonment area, on Sunday.

Police said thieves entered the house of Imam Ali after break­ing the locks and gathered Rs5.5 million in cash, 50-tola gold or­naments, 25,000 Saudi Riyal and other valuables. The house owner, Imam Ali, along with his family, had gone to meet his son. The police concerned have collected evidence and registered a case.

Meanwhile, at least nine persons were killed and 1214 injured in 1127 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of this 649 people were seri­ously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 565 minor injured victims were treat­ed at the incident site by rescue medical teams thus reducing the burden of hospitals. Further, the analysis showed that 550 drivers, 38 underage drivers, 134 pedes­trians, and 539 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 261 RTCs were reported in Lahore which af­fected 286 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 105 in Faisalabad with 119 victims and at third Multan with 70 victims.

According to the data 980 motor­bikes, 87 auto-rickshaws, 130 mo­torcars, 31 vans, 12 passenger bus­es, 23 trucks and 92 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts caused these road traffic accidents