LAHORE-Muhammad Huraira’s fourth century of the season and Umar Amin’s unbeaten 79 put Northern in a position of strength on the second day of the first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final against Sindh here at Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

The unbroken 269-run partnership of Huraira and Umar for the third wicket helped Northern post 296-2 in 63 overs at stumps. Northern are leading by 12 runs with eight first-innings wickets in hand. Huraira, who entered into the final with 803 runs, is now topping the batting charts with 996 runs. He also topped last year’s first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy with 986 runs. In pursuit of Sindh’s first innings score of 284, Northern’s innings started poorly as Hasan Raza (14) and Abdul Faseeh (0) were dismissed by M Umar with 27 runs on the board in the ninth over.

Opening batter Huraira was joined by captain Umar and both batters played shots at will, never allowing Sindh bowlers to settle down. Huraira brought up his fourth century of the tournament off 118 balls. His 150 runs came off 161 and returned unbeaten on 193 off 202 balls, smashing 29 fours and two sixes. Umar’s 145-ball innings included 11 boundaries.

Earlier, resuming at the overnight score of 230-7, Sindh could only add 54 more runs as they were bowled out for 284 in 92.5 overs. Asif Mehmood (78), Aaliyan Mehmood (4) and Shahnawaz Dahani (0) were the Sindh batters dismissed on Sunday. Fawad Alam returned undefeated on 61 off 148 balls. Aamir Jamal and Musa Khan bagged three wickets each, while Mubasir Khan finished with 2-59.

SCORES IN BRIEF

SINDH 284 all out, 92.5 overs (Asif Mehmood 78, Fawad Alam 61*; Musa Khan 3-61, Aamir Jamal 3-76) vs NORTHERN 296-2, 63 overs (M Huraira 193*, Umar Amin 79*; M Umar 2-56).