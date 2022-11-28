GUJRAT/ SAMUNDRI - Police have solved a blind murder of a pick-up driver in Gujrat who was mercilessly killed in the name of honour more than three weeks ago.
Reportedly, the police solved the mystery of a blind murder of a van driver committed 20 days ago in Gujrat and arrested two brothers in suspicion of his murder. According to police, the duo mercilessly murdered the pick-up driver on suspicion of his illicit relations with their sister. They caught the driver and slit open his throat with a cutter. DPO Gujrat said that the police arrested the brothers and investigations were underway.
10-YEAR-OLD GIRL RAPED, MURDERED IN SAMUNDRI
A 10-year-old girl was murdered after being allegedly raped in Samundri, police said on Sunday. The agonizing incident occurred in Muhallah Shareefabad area of Samundri where Iman Fatima went to buy something to eat from a nearby shop but did not return home. According to her father, the body of the minor was found on the neighbour’s roof