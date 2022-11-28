Share:

GUJRAT/ SAMUNDRI - Police have solved a blind murder of a pick-up driver in Gujrat who was mercilessly killed in the name of honour more than three weeks ago.

Reportedly, the police solved the mystery of a blind murder of a van driver committed 20 days ago in Gujrat and arrested two brothers in suspi­cion of his murder. According to police, the duo mercilessly murdered the pick-up driver on sus­picion of his illicit relations with their sister. They caught the driver and slit open his throat with a cutter. DPO Gujrat said that the police arrested the brothers and investigations were underway.

10-YEAR-OLD GIRL RAPED, MURDERED IN SAMUNDRI

A 10-year-old girl was murdered after being al­legedly raped in Samundri, police said on Sunday. The agonizing incident occurred in Muhallah Sha­reefabad area of Samundri where Iman Fatima went to buy something to eat from a nearby shop but did not return home. According to her father, the body of the minor was found on the neighbour’s roof