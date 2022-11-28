Share:

ISLAMABAD - Hosted by the State Council Information Office of the People’s Republic of China, the Cultural Office of the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan and the China Cultural Center in Pakistan have launched an online virtual reality exhibition “An Extraordinary Decade of China in the New Era” on its Facebook and social media platforms. The exhibition aims to present Pakistani friends with the amazing stories of an extraordinary decade of China in the new era, starting from the 18th National Congress of the CPC in November 2012 to the 20th National Congress of the CPC in October 2022. The photo exhibition consists of five parts: the preface and the five parts of continuing to create miracle of development, delivering a happy life, improving governance efficiency, bringing together the strength of the people, and working together to build a beautiful world. A total of 251 exquisite pictures are included, which vividly describe the new era.