Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, foggy conditions are likely to develop over few plain districts of Punjab during morning hours.

Temperatures of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad seven degree centigrade, Lahore eleven, Karachi nineteen, Peshawar eight, Quetta and Gilgit minus one, Murree and Muzaffarabad five degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cold and dry weather is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian, Baramula while very cold and dry weather in Leh.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar minus one degree centigrade, Jammu eleven, Leh minus seven, Pulwama and Shopian zero, Anantnag and Baramula one degree centigrade.

