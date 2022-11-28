Share:

LAHORE - Expressing his allegiance to the PTI Chairman Imran Khan, Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi Sunday said that the Punjab government was the trust of Imran Khan and will be returned to him as and when desired. “Whenever Im­ran Khan asks me to dissolve the Punjab Assembly, I will not delay even for a half minute to do the needful”, he said in a vid­eo message apparently in a bid to dispel the impression that he might hinder a possible deci­sion by Imran Khan to dissolve the Assembly.

Talking about his family’s po­litical norms, the chief minister said: “We are highly respect­able and courteous people and do not desert a person once we chose to side with him”.

Ch Parvez Elahi believed that Imran Khan’s political strategy will work well and the fake al­liance of the PDM will set apart soon. The CM was confident that the federal government will crumble down after the PTI and the PML-Q legislators quit the assemblies. “Shehbaz Shar­if’s government spread­ing over an area of 27 kilo­meters will not last for 27 hours the moment resigna­tions come from the assem­blies”, he remarked. He said Imran Khan had got a new lease of life with the bless­ings of God Almighty. “The political strategy of Imran Khan has entered a decisive round after the Rawalpin­di rally. The sea of people thronging the Rawalpindi rally speaks volumes about Imran Khan’s immense popularity”, he maintained, adding that PDM parties will disunite soon after the PTI lawmakers’ resigna­tions from the provincial assemblies.