11 arrested for illegal LPG decanting

Rawalpindi-In a crackdown against the illegal decanting of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), authorities have apprehended 11 individuals. The police seized LPG cylinders and refilling equipment from the suspects and have filed separate cases against them.

Sadiqabad police conducted a targeted raid resulting in the arrest of Imran, Shafiq, Mohammad Ismail, and Mumtaz Khan. Simultaneously, Waris Khan police apprehended Asad, Waqas, and Rahim in a similar operation.

In a separate action, Bani police captured Zhair and Khair Muhammad, recovering illicitly refilled gas cylinders and associated equipment.

Rawal SP Faisal Salim commended the police teams, emphasizing that those who endanger citizens’ lives by flouting the law will face legal consequences.