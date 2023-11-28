Tuesday, November 28, 2023
 67th death anniversary of Maulana Zafar Ali Khan observed

Agencies
November 28, 2023
ISLAMABAD- The 67th death anniversa­ry of renowned journalist, writer, poet and leader of Pakistan Movement Mau­lana Zafar Ali Khan was observed Monday. Born in Wazirabad in 1873, he ren­dered exemplary services in the Pakistan Movement and was imprisoned due to his stiff resistance against the British Raj. In 1945-46, Zafar Ali Khan was elected to the Central Legisla­tive Assembly as a Muslim League nominee. He was Editor of Urdu Newspaper ‘Zamindar’ which became one of the most influential newspapers of the sub-con­tinent. He died on Novem­ber 27,1956 in Lahore and was buried in Wazirabad.

