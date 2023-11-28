8 under-construction WAPDA projects completed

MANGLA - As a re­sult of the completion of eight under-construction water and hydropower projects of WAPDA, the carry-over water capac­ity in the country will in­crease from 30 days to 45 days with an addition of 9.7 MAF water storage, while hydel power gener­ation of WAPDA will also be doubled to more than 18,000 MW with an in­crease of 9,043 MW, it was officially said. This was briefed to a delegation of PAF Air War College Ka­rachi during their visit to WAPDA House on Monday, media wing of WAPDA said in a statement re­leased on Monday. Headed by Air Commodore Raja Imran Asghar, Deputy President of the College, the delegation was com­prised of Pakistani and al­lied officers from Bahrain, Bangladesh, Egypt, Indo­nesia, Iran, Jordan, Ma­laysia, Nigeria, Sri Lanka, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Yemen and Zimbabwe, the press statement said. Sec­retary WAPDA Fakharuz­zaman Ali Cheema wel­comed the guests while Advisor (Hydrology and Water Management) Sha­hid Hamid briefed the delegation about role, functions and develop­ment plans of WAPDA, threats and opportuni­ties of the climate change and water security chal­lenges faced by Pakistan. Member (Power) WAPDA Jamil Akhtar, GMs and other senior officers also attended the briefing. The delegation was briefed that WAPDA is executing biggest-ever portfolio of development projects in water and hydropower sectors scheduled to be completed from 2024 to 2029 in a phased manner for water, food and en­ergy security of Pakistan. These projects include Di­amer Basha Dam, Mohm­and Dam, Dasu (Stage-I), Kurram Tangi Dam (Stage-I), Nai Gaj Dam, Kachhi Canal Extension, Tarbela 5th Extension Project and Greater Karachi Bul Water Supply Scheme (K-IV).