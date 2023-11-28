Abubakar, Zohaib clinch titles at 3rd Qatar Asian Junior 14&U

LAHORE-Pakistan’s budding tennis talents, Abubakar Talha and Zohaib Afzal Malik, clinched titles at the recently concluded 3rd Qatar Asian Junior 14&U event in Doha.

According to information made available here, in a spectacular showcase of skill, the Pakistani duo dominated the boys 14&U doubles final against the India-Belarus pair of Darsh Khedekar and Vladislav Smirnov with a decisive 6-0, 6-3 victory. The dynamic pair from Pakistan exhibited a stellar performance, securing the first set without conceding a single point and overcoming some resistance in the second set to ultimately claim the boys 14&U doubles title.

In the all-Pakistan boys singles 14&U final, Abubakar Talha, representing Pakistan Wapda and SA Gardens, displayed remarkable prowess, defeating compatriot Zohaib Afzal Malik, also representing SA Gardens and student of LGS Phase V, with a commanding scoreline of 6-1, 6-0. With this title, Abubakar, a student at FG Abid Majeed School, completed a brace of titles in this prestigious ATF tournament.

Both Abubakar and Zohaib expressed gratitude for the opportunity to raise the Pakistani flag in Qatar. They pledged to intensify their efforts, aiming to achieve further success in the upcoming second leg of the Asian Tennis Federation 14&U Tournament in Doha, Qatar.