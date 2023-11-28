Afghan citizens involved in terror acts in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - The Afghan citizens are continuously involved in terrorist acts and suicide bombing in Pakistan, reveal investigations. According to the probe, a suicide bomber who blew himself up in a rickshaw in Bakka Khel, Bannu, on November 26 also turned out to be an Afghan citizen.
This suicide bomber entered Pakistan on the basis of a Tazkre - Afghan official National Identity card. According to his identification card, his name is Rabinullah, son of Khanur Gul, with Afghan citizen registration number 08916164. The official identification of Rabinullah is a clear indication of the fact that Afghan citizens holding legal documents of the Afghan government are also indulged in suicide bombing and terrorism acts in Pakistan. According to ISPR, on 26th November 2023, a motorcycle borne suicide bomber, affiliated with Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group and later identified as an Afghan national, exploded himself on a security forces convoy in area of Bakka Khel, Bannu District.
This Afghan citizen is among 16 suicide bombers/ terrorists in total number who were involved in terrorism acts during 2022-2023 so far. Experts and security analysts have questioned the Afghan government for issuing legal documents to a Khawarij and a terrorist of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). Now a question arises whether the government of Pakistan also has to throw out the Afghans who have these legal documents because of their involvement in terrorism in Pakistan.