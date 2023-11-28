Afghan citizens involved in terror acts in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - The Afghan citizens are continuously involved in terrorist acts and suicide bombing in Pakistan, re­veal investigations. According to the probe, a sui­cide bomber who blew himself up in a rickshaw in Bakka Khel, Bannu, on November 26 also turned out to be an Afghan citizen.

This suicide bomber entered Pakistan on the ba­sis of a Tazkre - Afghan official National Identity card. According to his identification card, his name is Rabinullah, son of Khanur Gul, with Afghan cit­izen registration number 08916164. The official identification of Rabinullah is a clear indication of the fact that Afghan citizens holding legal docu­ments of the Afghan government are also indulged in suicide bombing and terrorism acts in Pakistan. According to ISPR, on 26th November 2023, a mo­torcycle borne suicide bomber, affiliated with Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group and later identified as an Af­ghan national, exploded himself on a security forc­es convoy in area of Bakka Khel, Bannu District.

This Afghan citizen is among 16 suicide bomb­ers/ terrorists in total number who were involved in terrorism acts during 2022-2023 so far. Experts and security analysts have questioned the Afghan government for issuing legal documents to a Kha­warij and a terrorist of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). Now a question arises whether the govern­ment of Pakistan also has to throw out the Afghans who have these legal documents because of their involvement in terrorism in Pakistan.