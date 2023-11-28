Tuesday, November 28, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Afghan citizens involved in terror acts in Pakistan

Afghan citizens involved in terror acts in Pakistan
MATEEN HAIDER
November 28, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  The Afghan citizens are continuously involved in terrorist acts and suicide bombing in Pakistan, re­veal investigations. According to the probe, a sui­cide bomber who blew himself up in a rickshaw in Bakka Khel, Bannu, on November 26 also turned out to be an Afghan citizen. 

This suicide bomber entered Pakistan on the ba­sis of a Tazkre - Afghan official National Identity card. According to his identification card, his name is Rabinullah, son of Khanur Gul, with Afghan cit­izen registration number 08916164. The official identification of Rabinullah is a clear indication of the fact that Afghan citizens holding legal docu­ments of the Afghan government are also indulged in suicide bombing and terrorism acts in Pakistan. According to ISPR, on 26th November 2023, a mo­torcycle borne suicide bomber, affiliated with Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group and later identified as an Af­ghan national, exploded himself on a security forc­es convoy in area of Bakka Khel, Bannu District.

Pakistan, UAE sign multibillion-dollar pacts to boost economic ties

This Afghan citizen is among 16 suicide bomb­ers/ terrorists in total number who were involved in terrorism acts during 2022-2023 so far. Experts and security analysts have questioned the Afghan government for issuing legal documents to a Kha­warij and a terrorist of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). Now a question arises whether the govern­ment of Pakistan also has to throw out the Afghans who have these legal documents because of their involvement in terrorism in Pakistan.

Tags:

MATEEN HAIDER

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-28/Lahore/epaper-1701094074-000.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023