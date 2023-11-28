AKU’s Climate Change, Health, Environment moot concludes on a high note

KARACHI-The Aga Khan University, in partnership with the Institute for Global Health and Development at Aga Khan University (IGHD-AKU), Sustainable Solutions Development Network Pakistan (SDSN-PK), and the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN), hosted an annual conference titled “Climate Change, Health, and Environment: Opportunities for Change”. The event brought together visionaries and thought leaders from all over the world to serve as a shining example in the fields of environmental studies, health and climate change.

Highlighting the significance of the conference, Dr Zulfiqar Bhutta, Director at IGHD-AKU said, “For young people in the world, particularly students, trainees, those who have decades to go still, this is probably the most important issue in global health as it relates to their future.” Distinguished speakers and luminaries, including Dr Sanjay Wijesekera, Regional Director for UNICEF Regional Office for South Asia (ROSA), Dr Maureen Lichtveld, Dean, School of Public Health, University of Pittsburgh, USA, and Dr Jill Baumgartner from McGill University, Montreal, graced the event with their insights and expertise. Dr Sanjay Wijesekera, in a thought-provoking keynote address, underscored the urgency of addressing climate change issues, stating, “By 2050, nearly 6 billion people are predicted to be directly affected by climate change, we must build a climate resilient and environmentally sustainable health system to protect children and their families against public health emergencies and health risks.”