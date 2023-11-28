All Pakistan Kisan Ittehad delegation meets S.M Tanveer

LAHORE - A delegation of All Pakistan Kisan Ittehad here on Mon­day met Caretaker Punjab Minister for Agriculture S.M Tanveer and apprised him about the problems of farm­ers. Speaking on the occasion the minister said, “Agricul­ture sector has a key position in the national economy and its development can help in overcoming the country’s economic crisis.” New invest­ment of billions of dollars was underway in the agricul­tural sector and in order to address black marketing of fertilizers the crackdown in this regard had been intensi­fied, he added.

He further said that canal water theft was also being addressed with the sup­port of irrigation and other allied departments. The government of Punjab had raised its voice before the federal government regard­ing the purchase of cotton at a fixed price, he added.

SM Tanveer said that ef­fective measures were be­ing taken to increase per acre production of wheat.

He said the caretaker gov­ernment of Punjab would protect the interests of farm­ers at all costs. Secretary Ag­riculture Nadir Chattha said that a strict crackdown had been carried out to prevent black marketing of fertiliz­ers. The Punjab Agriculture department had been given representation in a forum related to approval of hous­ing societies, he said and added that discussion would be held on electricity rates of tube wells and other issues with the federal government. Nadir Chattha said steps were being taken to make the seed institutions indepen­dent. The delegation includ­ed Rana M. Zafar, Zafar Iqbal Lak, Chaudhry Muhammad Yaqoob, Muhammad Azhar and others. DG Extension, DMD Punjab Seed Corpora­tion and relevant officers of Agriculture department were also present.