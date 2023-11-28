Armed dacoits,  robbers strike Rawalpindi,  escape authorities

RAWALPINDI -In Rawat, armed dacoits clashed with a citizen during a dacoity attempt, leaving one injured, while a group of four robbers, disguised as police officers, plundered cash and valuables from a building material stall owner on Terbela Road, sources confirmed on Monday.

The daring escape of the robbers and dacoits followed the incidents. In a distressing account, armed dacoits raided the office of a Revenue Officer near Police Station Rawat, holding individuals at gunpoint. Among their actions, they seized Rs 200,000 and wounded a man who resisted their demands.

After the crime, the culprits fled, prompting a swift response from a sizable police contingent. Authorities secured the scene, gathered evidence, and took statements from eyewitnesses. A case against the dacoits has been lodged at PS Rawat, as per sources.

Separately, a strikingly similar event unfolded on Terbela Colony Road adjacent to Dhamial Kalyal Road, where four individuals in police attire robbed Rs 50,000 in cash and various belongings from the owner of a building material stall.

According to sources, the four robbers, riding two motorcycles, arrived at the stall around 3 am between Thursday and Friday. Pretending to search, they coerced the stall owner, Rai Muhammad Nawaz Kharal, to open up. Once inside, they brandished firearms, stole cash, and swiftly departed the scene.

Notably, the victim has not yet reported the incident to the concerned police station, as disclosed by sources familiar with the matter.