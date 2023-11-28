ATC convicts 3 persons in explosive materials recovery case

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday convicted three members of a pro­scribed organization in an explosive materials recovery case. The court handed down life imprisonment on two counts to suspects, Muham­mad Imran, Ajmal Khan and Saqib Hassan, and ordered confiscation of their proper­ties as well. ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan conducted the trial proceedings and announced the verdict after hearing detailed arguments of the parties and examining avail­able evidence. The Counter-Terrorism Department Pun­jab had registered the case against the accused in 2022 on charges of possessing ex­plosive materials.