Attock battles for fair oil, gas royalties

Attock-Oil and gas companies, alongside GBHP, operating within the Attock district are contributing significantly to the national exchequer.

However, a crucial concern arises regarding the allocation of royalty, which, according to former Federal Minister Malik Amin Aslam, blatantly violates the constitution. Aslam addressed newsmen following a gathering at his residence, emphasizing that despite highlighting this issue in the assembly and previous directives from the former prime minister, no resolution has been achieved. Consequently, resorting to judicial intervention seems inevitable, with hopes for a positive outcome.

The royalty in question encompasses Hydel royalty from the Ghazi Barotha Power Project under Article 161 and the entitlement to gas provision under Article 158 for 35 villages extracting gas and oil within Attock district, a point stressed by Malik Amin. Notably, a petition under Article 199 of the constitution has been filed, demanding fair royalty and benefits for Attock district residents. Notices have been served to multiple respondents, including the Secretary of Finance, Secretary of Petroleum, Secretary of Planning, OGDCL, Chief Secretary of Punjab, and DC Attock.

The petition underscores the significant contributions of GBHP and oil/gas companies to the national economy, stressing the cooperation and sacrifices made by the people of Attock. However, it highlights the denial of constitutionally safeguarded financial rights crucial for the district’s development, particularly for its youth. Despite the approved gas facility provision for 35 villages in 2021, its materialization remains pending, deemed unjust and against constitutional provisions.

Malik Amin Aslam expressed optimism in the court’s intervention, envisioning it as a landmark judgment for safeguarding not just Attock’s but the entire country’s citizen rights. He pointed out the inequity in GBHP’s Rs 8 billion royalty, which flows solely to the Punjab government, neglecting Attock district—a struggle that aligns with the constitutional guarantees of these rights.

In response to inquiries, Malik Amin indicated intentions to contest upcoming elections but refrained from confirming any party affiliation.