Bano Qabil facilitates thousands of youth in Karachi, says JI leader

KARACHI-Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Ameer Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has said that Alkhidmat’s Bano Qabil Programme facilitates thousands of youth in Karachi and revealed that the JI is also going to launch an IT based skill development program for housewives. He expressed these views while addressing a graceful certificate distribution ceremony for female volunteers held on the other day at Idara Noor-e-Haq, the JI Karachi headquarters. A large number of female volunteers who have contributed in holding programs under the banner of Bano Qabil Program, participated in the event. Certificates were also distributed among them. Speaking on the occasion, the JI leader paid a rich tributes to the volunteers for rendering their services in connection with holding historical events under the banner of Bano Qabil. On the occasion, he vowed to establish an IT university in Karachi and said that the Pakistani youth is less than none when it comes to talent and potential