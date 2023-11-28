Tuesday, November 28, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Bano Qabil facilitates thousands of youth in Karachi, says JI leader

OUR STAFF REPORT
November 28, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Ameer Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has said that Alkhidmat’s Bano Qabil Programme facilitates thousands of youth in Karachi and revealed that the JI is also going to launch an IT based skill development program for housewives. He expressed these views while addressing a graceful certificate distribution ceremony for female volunteers held on the other day at Idara Noor-e-Haq, the JI Karachi headquarters. A large number of female volunteers who have contributed in holding programs under the banner of Bano Qabil Program, participated in the event. Certificates were also distributed among them. Speaking on the occasion, the JI leader paid a rich tributes to the volunteers for rendering their services in connection with holding historical events under the banner of Bano Qabil. On the occasion, he vowed to establish an IT university in Karachi and said that the Pakistani youth is less than none when it comes to talent and potential

Asian markets drop as US inflation comes into view

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-28/Lahore/epaper-1701094074-000.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023