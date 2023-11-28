Butt Karahi owner arrested for power theft

LAHORE - Police have arrested the owner of Butt Karahi Tikka on the charges of stealing electricity which was detected by an inspection team of McLeod Road Division of LES­CO (Lahore Electric Supply Com­pany) here at Luxmi Chowk on Monday. The company’s spokes­man told media that the accused was pilfering electricity by hook­ing wire on the transmission line of LESCO, and operating three air-conditioners (ACs) and also supplying stolen electricity to seven flats. The LESCO authori­ties have disconnected the ille­gal connection and got arrested the accused after lodging a case against him with the area police station. The accused has been charged 15,524 units in the form the detection bill.