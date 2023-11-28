Tuesday, November 28, 2023
Car-trailer collision in Khanpur claims 2 lives

APP
November 28, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD-Two individuals lost their lives, and two children sustained injuries following a collision between a car and a trailer in Khanpur on Monday. The incident occurred on the M5 motorway near the Zahir Peer Interchange. A high-speed trailer collided with a car travelling in the opposite direction, resulting in the immediate fatalities of a man and a woman. Additionally, a private news channel reported that two children were injured in the accident. Upon receiving notification, rescue teams promptly arrived at the scene and transported the deceased bodies and the injured to a nearby hospital.

